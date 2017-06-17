WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Taai

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:58 am
Does anyone have any info at all on Taai, I thought he was due back last night, I must have had that wrong.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:26 am
Was in the 19 but Sam Wood said he may have had a slight relapse in build up to the game? Hopefully back next week as we are getting short on bodies again with injuries. Hooker might be a problem if percival has broken Kruise's jaw. Would hate to see Hinchy go back there as he's been superb at 13. Who else can do hooker with AOB? And fingers crossed on Mamo, he did say last night that he was hoping to be back for Wigan but that sounds optimistic especially if it turns out to be a stress fracture.
Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:38 am
the taai saga rolls on!!! :(

expected him to play but hopes dashed again.

who knows when we will see him again

lawrence might return before him
