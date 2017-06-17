Was in the 19 but Sam Wood said he may have had a slight relapse in build up to the game? Hopefully back next week as we are getting short on bodies again with injuries. Hooker might be a problem if percival has broken Kruise's jaw. Would hate to see Hinchy go back there as he's been superb at 13. Who else can do hooker with AOB? And fingers crossed on Mamo, he did say last night that he was hoping to be back for Wigan but that sounds optimistic especially if it turns out to be a stress fracture.