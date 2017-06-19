WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudds a big opportunity missed.

St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Hudds a big opportunity missed.

 
Re: Hudds a big opportunity missed.

Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:07 pm
Maximus007 wrote:
I think we were poor on Friday and I agree with some of the above comments that we do not look much different at the moment from the KC days. Yes its gonna take time with a new coach and all that but Id like to see Holbrook experiment with the rest of the season with a few of the younger players, I believe he has a reputation for nurturing/developing the youth so I d like see the likes of Richardson etc given some more game time. He played against Widnes for a sort spell when he took Roby off and put Fage in at Hooker and Richardson into the halves then the next week he drops Richardson and we get the same crappy Smith performance. He is giving likes of grace and Knowles a chance so why not the rest, nothing to loss really.....

Oh and does anyone else think Brough should have at least been sin binned for his 'confrontation' with Wilkin?


Def not, Wilkin should have done 10 mins. These wind up players try their best to get under Broughy`s skin and get him to serve time, I think such actions are testament to Broughy`s skill level.
