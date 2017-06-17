WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudds a big opportunity missed.

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Hudds a big opportunity missed.

 
Post a reply

Hudds a big opportunity missed.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:21 am
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20332
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
Huddersfield a bit all over the place as ever but pulled it together enough to finish us off, still struggling with our team I know it takes a good year or so when a new coach comes in I hope that we can switch out and in the right players and not lose the talented ones.
Image

Re: Hudds a big opportunity missed.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:20 am
raceman User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 706
Location: Huddersfield
Not surprised Huddersfield were all over the place after Mamo went off with damaged ankle and Leeming went off with a suspected broken jaw. Lots of players playing out of position after that including Gaskell who's never a Full Back and was nearly caught out a few times with his lack of positional play, but altogether a gritty performance from Huddersfield to hold you out.
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.

Re: Hudds a big opportunity missed.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:00 pm
Giantscorpio User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 11, 2002 6:54 am
Posts: 2465
Location: In my Volvo XC90
Sadfish wrote:
Huddersfield a bit all over the place as ever but pulled it together enough to finish us off, still struggling with our team I know it takes a good year or so when a new coach comes in I hope that we can switch out and in the right players and not lose the talented ones.


A bit arrogant.
[img]//www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/giantscorpio.gif[/img]

Re: Hudds a big opportunity missed.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:59 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12849
Location: Huddersfield
full strength saints team cant beat 15 giants players and had an extra days rest :SUBMISSION:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Hudds a big opportunity missed.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:21 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16882
Sadfish wrote:
Huddersfield a bit all over the place as ever but pulled it together enough to finish us off, still struggling with our team I know it takes a good year or so when a new coach comes in I hope that we can switch out and in the right players and not lose the talented ones.


I'm not having a go at holdbrook as can't judge him on this year as we still stuck in the KC mould but nothing has changed at all. We had the new coach syndrome early on but other than that it's same.

Every man and his dog knew we had problems with ball in hand as we was 5 drives and kick team and very very boring but I expected holdbrook to install some structure in attack but nothing at all Has changed.

When we brought Hanley in, you could see straight away he brought a mental toughness in . When we brought millward in from the first game you could see he brought in attack. When Anderson came in our improvement in defence in first few weeks was clear to see but I can't see anything holdbrook has brought in.

I know it's hard to attack when we have Matty smith at 7 as he's just outright awful but Wigan won stuff with him at 7 so Wane got something out of him.

I'd just liked to have seen some new ideas and show us what we can look forward to next year
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Allez, JonnoTheGreat, St pete and 49 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,4441,49176,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM