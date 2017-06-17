(Website)

Sadfish

Huddersfield a bit all over the place as ever but pulled it together enough to finish us off, still struggling with our team I know it takes a good year or so when a new coach comes in I hope that we can switch out and in the right players and not lose the talented ones.

Not surprised Huddersfield were all over the place after Mamo went off with damaged ankle and Leeming went off with a suspected broken jaw. Lots of players playing out of position after that including Gaskell who's never a Full Back and was nearly caught out a few times with his lack of positional play, but altogether a gritty performance from Huddersfield to hold you out. This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!

But maybe not with child running amock. Giantscorpio

A bit arrogant.

full strength saints team cant beat 15 giants players and had an extra days rest HUDDERSFIELD

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE St pete

I'm not having a go at holdbrook as can't judge him on this year as we still stuck in the KC mould but nothing has changed at all. We had the new coach syndrome early on but other than that it's same.



Every man and his dog knew we had problems with ball in hand as we was 5 drives and kick team and very very boring but I expected holdbrook to install some structure in attack but nothing at all Has changed.



When we brought Hanley in, you could see straight away he brought a mental toughness in . When we brought millward in from the first game you could see he brought in attack. When Anderson came in our improvement in defence in first few weeks was clear to see but I can't see anything holdbrook has brought in.



I know it's hard to attack when we have Matty smith at 7 as he's just outright awful but Wigan won stuff with him at 7 so Wane got something out of him.



I'm not having a go at holdbrook as can't judge him on this year as we still stuck in the KC mould but nothing has changed at all. We had the new coach syndrome early on but other than that it's same.

Every man and his dog knew we had problems with ball in hand as we was 5 drives and kick team and very very boring but I expected holdbrook to install some structure in attack but nothing at all Has changed.

When we brought Hanley in, you could see straight away he brought a mental toughness in . When we brought millward in from the first game you could see he brought in attack. When Anderson came in our improvement in defence in first few weeks was clear to see but I can't see anything holdbrook has brought in.

I know it's hard to attack when we have Matty smith at 7 as he's just outright awful but Wigan won stuff with him at 7 so Wane got something out of him.

I'd just liked to have seen some new ideas and show us what we can look forward to next year



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



