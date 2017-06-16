I dont think anyone expected it to be that one sided.
Given how Fev nilled us in the second half last weekend just highlights how far off we are to fulfilling uncle gary's dream of rekindling those old derby games.
Sorry Mr H, you will be pushing daisies up before the Bulls are back in SL
