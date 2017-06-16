WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We need to give long term deals to

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk We need to give long term deals to

 
Post a reply

We need to give long term deals to

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:59 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 420
Seb Ikahihifo - who is currently the best prop forward in super league and Jake Mamo please Giants!

Re: We need to give long term deals to

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:23 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30940
Location: Gods Own County
Seb for sure
Absolute beast

Re: We need to give long term deals to

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:32 pm
adamhuddsgiant Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 18, 2011 12:26 pm
Posts: 1030
Location: huddersfield
Yeah tie him down! The man is immense!

Re: We need to give long term deals to

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:36 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12849
Location: Huddersfield
think everyone agrees

get him another contract written and signed asap! need to build around the beast!

thanks paul anderson :wink:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: We need to give long term deals to

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:10 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14667
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Seb is fast becoming one of the best forwards i've seen in claret and gold - he gives the crowd the buzz that only Eorl in his prime did, easily the best prop in Super League at the moment.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: We need to give long term deals to

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:26 am
Chetnik Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 321
He's the best prop in the league by a mile. How fast and powerful does he look when he makes a clean break (as he does every game). So lucky we get to watch him every week.

Re: We need to give long term deals to

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:41 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14667
Location: Overlooking the Canal
he's made 109 tackle busts so far - the next best is only on 79 :shock:
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: We need to give long term deals to

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:53 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12849
Location: Huddersfield
GIANT DAZ wrote:
he's made 109 tackle busts so far - the next best is only on 79 :shock:


awesome
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, Chetnik, Frankiefartown, GiantJake1988, tromso and 118 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,3252,02076,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
23
- 22NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
24
- 22WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
26
- 27WIGAN
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
16
- 36LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM