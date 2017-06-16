WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rankin confirmed.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:43 pm
With immediate effect. Will fly over a soon as he gets his visa. So who's going?

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:55 pm
From what i've heard this week Rankin has signed back for Hull for 2018 to replace their winger who is leaving to go home at the end of the season (Fonua or Tumiaave or whoever it is) hence the end of the season deal to us as they couldn't fit him in in this season.

I suspect Symonds has been re registered to make way- will Symonds play again? im not so sure.

I think they have announced it tonight and not before the Visa is here because were about to get some very bad news regarding Jake Mamo who looks to have injured the foot he broke and may be out for the season if so (I hope not).

Is Ukuama Taai going to play again this season? im not so sure............

