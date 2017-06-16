WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian Noble MBE

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:34 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4566
Nobby's been awarded an MBE. Well done Nobby.

Re: Brian Noble MBE

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:46 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26798
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Great news. Well deserved.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Brian Noble MBE

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:49 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2557
Location: No longer Bradford
Fully deserved. The bloke is a legend. Nice to see some really positive Bradford based news!

Re: Brian Noble MBE

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:02 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 464
Location: Depends whose asking
Lovely bloke; friend of the family, he's got true pedigree, proven himself, yet acts like any other bloke in the street - a lot of people could learn from him

Re: Brian Noble MBE

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:15 pm
exiledbull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 10:18 am
Posts: 22
A good man, very talented and well deserved

Re: Brian Noble MBE

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:54 am
Micky the Pikey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 34
Location: Caravan
Congrats Nobby, well deserved

