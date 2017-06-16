WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian Bowman

Brian Bowman

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:08 pm
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 905
What a lovely interview he did on Rugby AM.
And we only paid £50 for Dessie !

Re: Brian Bowman

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:26 pm
fetchit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 10
Lovely caring gentleman , still as friends in high places does Brian

Re: Brian Bowman

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:02 am
mh
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 8:01 pm
Posts: 538
Location: Huddersfield
hear, hear
Whilst I do not suffer fools gladly, I will always gladly make fools suffer

Comment is free, but facts are sacred. - C. P. Scott

That's the problem with opinions, everyone's got one....That's the good thing about opinions, everyone's got one

Re: Brian Bowman

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:08 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1606
Location: In't Tap Room
Salt of the earth is Brian.

