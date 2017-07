LeythIg wrote: Time will tell on how good Mortimer is, but what Ridyard is showing at Hudds is that we have a SL quality half on the books. Sometimes, when you have a problem with a player you have to sort it out, not just get rid and replace him which seems to be the standard approach.



We'd have a lot more options for replacing Weston / Acton on the front row if we had an overseas spot left. Sadly not to be.

Don't forget many of our fans have said on this Forum that Martyn wasn't Super League standard.I personally have always argued the opposite and its interesting, looking back, when Super League teams came in for Jamie Ellis and Ryan Brierley both these players were richly praised by the Media, they left and Riddy carried with new partners and was the main influence just as, he has always been