He should be allowed to play, unless he doesn't want to play against his mates. After all, we loaned him out to get SL game time, didn't we?Whatever the reasons for letting him go, it has to be, for my money the crassest thing we have done all season. We have nobody who has remotely near any of the skill sets that Ridyard possesses. As 'atomic' says, it would be interesting to see his kicking game again!I hope he still figures in our plans for next season - if we stay up!