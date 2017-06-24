WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Riddy

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:20 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 564
Go on Gubby..wake her, I dare you :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:21 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5376
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
GUBRATS wrote:
Fairly sure she ' cocked up ' when quoting you , but I'm not going to wake her up ATM , I've finally got the remote and am watching Foo Fighters at Glastonbury :D

I'll tell her to sort it tommorrow :wink:


Not really to sure how she could accidently do that - but mods privalage I suppose
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:22 pm
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3552
ColD wrote:
Signed for the rest of the season on loan, surely that's down to Hudds, but obviously depends on the agreement


If Evans injury continues into 2018,who picks the bill up for that one?
Image

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:27 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1574
ColD wrote:
Not really to sure how she could accidently do that - but mods privalage I suppose

Not difficult , even I can do it :wink:

snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
