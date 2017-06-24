Snowy wrote:
If he isnt good enough to play for us, why would we want to preventing him from playing ?
The Widnes game was forgettable. Hopefully more cohesion and better ball control will see us being competitive v Catalans (although I cant help thinking we are going to get stonked !!)
Because he's not good enough to play for Leigh but would improve the opposition...and why would you want to improve the opposition?
