WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Riddy

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Riddy

 
Post a reply

Re: Riddy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:11 pm
davo1979 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 08, 2007 7:11 pm
Posts: 788
Location: West Stand
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Must admit, you could definitely have done with Ridyard tonight.
Why change a team that put 50 past Wigan?


Sorry FFOF you would have to ask that question of the coaching experts at the club, as I said, I know nothing...

Still, at least one Leigh player will be able to say he helped a team avoid the middle eights eh?
People who wear his and hers matching sweaters should hereby be banned from all sporting arenas.

Re: Riddy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:55 pm
Leyther14 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 10
Really missed Ridy, Drinkwater combination this year. Glad he has been given his chance but could be egg on a lot of faces if we end up in championship and he gets an SL contract for next year. Players who have good kicking games and can lead teams are in short supply and we give one away.

Re: Riddy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:58 pm
Leyther14 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 10
davo1979 wrote:
Well. All this shows I know nowt about rugby, because as far as I'm concerned Ridyard is a better standoff than Hampshire. Conversely I think Hampshire could be our best winger...

Also, I thought Ben Reynolds did enough against Wigan to keep his place in the side.

Clearly, I am an idiot.


Totally agree.

Re: Riddy

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:11 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 101
Leyther14 wrote:
Really missed Ridy, Drinkwater combination this year. Glad he has been given his chance but could be egg on a lot of faces if we end up in championship and he gets an SL contract for next year. Players who have good kicking games and can lead teams are in short supply and we give one away.


If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and it certainly wasn't broke at the end of last season. What changed? Nothing beats a traditional Stand Off and dynamic Scrum Half guiding the team around the park. Unfortunately, it seems Jukes prefers monotonous one man rugby = underachievement this year. Lots of poor decisions are evident when coaches are under stress though, so I guess it's no surprise. Ridyard deserves a good run in SL next season for whatever team and even Schofield tipped him for a big 2017, but he probably didn't expect it to be at Huddersfield when he predicted that.

En avant et en haut

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:22 am
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 584
Centurino wrote:
If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and it certainly wasn't broke at the end of last season. What changed? Nothing beats a traditional Stand Off and dynamic Scrum Half guiding the team around the park. Unfortunately, it seems Jukes prefers monotonous one man rugby = underachievement this year. Lots of poor decisions are evident when coaches are under stress though, so I guess it's no surprise. Ridyard deserves a good run in SL next season for whatever team and even Schofield tipped him for a big 2017, but he probably didn't expect it to be at Huddersfield when he predicted that.

En avant et en haut

Its time somebody at the club,be it DB or whoever,gives the fans an explanation as to why Riddy is being loaned out ,when it there for all to see we haven't got an half decent half back in the team.I include Drinkwater in this statement as not once has he even looked top class

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:10 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 599
propforward 2338 wrote:
Its time somebody at the club,be it DB or whoever,gives the fans an explanation as to why Riddy is being loaned out ,when it there for all to see we haven't got an half decent half back in the team.I include Drinkwater in this statement as not once has he even looked top class


Loan extended until end of season

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:17 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2693
Location: LEYTH
Keiththered wrote:
Loan extended until end of season


:shock:
Image Image Image

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:33 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 89
He done his shoulder again tonight

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:36 pm
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 584
Montyburns wrote:
He done his shoulder again tonight

Wondered why Brough was goal kicking 19-19 latest score
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CHEADLE LEYTHER, ColD, frank1, Genehunt, glow, GUBRATS, gunners guns13, Hampo, Iggy79, Keiththered, Montyburns, propforward 2338, Salty mouse, scrum, Zulu01 and 146 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,7001,70476,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
21
- 14CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
14
- 26GOLD COAST
TV
  
 NOW 
Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
8
- 24SALFORD
  
Latest
 NOW 
Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
19
- 19WIGAN
  
Latest
 NOW 
Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
6
- 20CASTLEFORD
  
Millington Try, Gale Goal
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
28
- 18WAKEFIELD
 < 
 > 
...Latest
 < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM