Leyther14 wrote: Really missed Ridy, Drinkwater combination this year. Glad he has been given his chance but could be egg on a lot of faces if we end up in championship and he gets an SL contract for next year. Players who have good kicking games and can lead teams are in short supply and we give one away.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and it certainly wasn't broke at the end of last season. What changed? Nothing beats a traditional Stand Off and dynamic Scrum Half guiding the team around the park. Unfortunately, it seems Jukes prefers monotonous one man rugby = underachievement this year. Lots of poor decisions are evident when coaches are under stress though, so I guess it's no surprise. Ridyard deserves a good run in SL next season for whatever team and even Schofield tipped him for a big 2017, but he probably didn't expect it to be at Huddersfield when he predicted that.En avant et en haut