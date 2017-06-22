|
Joined: Sat Dec 08, 2007 7:11 pm
Posts: 788
Location: West Stand
|
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Must admit, you could definitely have done with Ridyard tonight.
Why change a team that put 50 past Wigan?
Sorry FFOF you would have to ask that question of the coaching experts at the club, as I said, I know nothing...
Still, at least one Leigh player will be able to say he helped a team avoid the middle eights eh?
|
People who wear his and hers matching sweaters should hereby be banned from all sporting arenas.
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:55 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 10
|
Really missed Ridy, Drinkwater combination this year. Glad he has been given his chance but could be egg on a lot of faces if we end up in championship and he gets an SL contract for next year. Players who have good kicking games and can lead teams are in short supply and we give one away.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 10
|
davo1979 wrote:
Well. All this shows I know nowt about rugby, because as far as I'm concerned Ridyard is a better standoff than Hampshire. Conversely I think Hampshire could be our best winger...
Also, I thought Ben Reynolds did enough against Wigan to keep his place in the side.
Clearly, I am an idiot.
Totally agree.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:11 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 101
|
Leyther14 wrote:
Really missed Ridy, Drinkwater combination this year. Glad he has been given his chance but could be egg on a lot of faces if we end up in championship and he gets an SL contract for next year. Players who have good kicking games and can lead teams are in short supply and we give one away.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and it certainly wasn't broke at the end of last season. What changed? Nothing beats a traditional Stand Off and dynamic Scrum Half guiding the team around the park. Unfortunately, it seems Jukes prefers monotonous one man rugby = underachievement this year. Lots of poor decisions are evident when coaches are under stress though, so I guess it's no surprise. Ridyard deserves a good run in SL next season for whatever team and even Schofield tipped him for a big 2017, but he probably didn't expect it to be at Huddersfield when he predicted that.
En avant et en haut
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:22 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 584
|
Centurino wrote:
If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and it certainly wasn't broke at the end of last season. What changed? Nothing beats a traditional Stand Off and dynamic Scrum Half guiding the team around the park. Unfortunately, it seems Jukes prefers monotonous one man rugby = underachievement this year. Lots of poor decisions are evident when coaches are under stress though, so I guess it's no surprise. Ridyard deserves a good run in SL next season for whatever team and even Schofield tipped him for a big 2017, but he probably didn't expect it to be at Huddersfield when he predicted that.
En avant et en haut
Its time somebody at the club,be it DB or whoever,gives the fans an explanation as to why Riddy is being loaned out ,when it there for all to see we haven't got an half decent half back in the team.I include Drinkwater in this statement as not once has he even looked top class
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:10 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 599
|
propforward 2338 wrote:
Its time somebody at the club,be it DB or whoever,gives the fans an explanation as to why Riddy is being loaned out ,when it there for all to see we haven't got an half decent half back in the team.I include Drinkwater in this statement as not once has he even looked top class
Loan extended until end of season
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:17 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2693
Location: LEYTH
|
Keiththered wrote:
Loan extended until end of season
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 89
|
He done his shoulder again tonight
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:36 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 584
|
Montyburns wrote:
He done his shoulder again tonight
Wondered why Brough was goal kicking 19-19 latest score
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: CHEADLE LEYTHER, ColD, frank1, Genehunt, glow, Google [Bot], GUBRATS, gunners guns13, Hampo, Iggy79, Keiththered, Montyburns, propforward 2338, Salty mouse, scrum, Zulu01 and 147 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|