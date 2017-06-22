Centurino wrote: If it ain't broke, don't fix it, and it certainly wasn't broke at the end of last season. What changed? Nothing beats a traditional Stand Off and dynamic Scrum Half guiding the team around the park. Unfortunately, it seems Jukes prefers monotonous one man rugby = underachievement this year. Lots of poor decisions are evident when coaches are under stress though, so I guess it's no surprise. Ridyard deserves a good run in SL next season for whatever team and even Schofield tipped him for a big 2017, but he probably didn't expect it to be at Huddersfield when he predicted that.



En avant et en haut

Agree with a lot of that however it also didn't look broke when we beat Wigan yet we made unnecessary changes that gave us our worse performance for a very long time.Major errors made by Jukess in his approach to this game, however it's now time for the players to work damn hard in training along with the coaching team going with our strongest team week in week out and put all the wrongs from tonight right for the few remaining games.Momentum in sport is everything,