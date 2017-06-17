ColD wrote: Well ATEOTD we'll never know, looks like we're bringing a 6 from Aus so even less chance of him getting a gig with us now

Always be a hero at Leigh - hope it doesn't all end with a bitter taste from either side, suppose it shows you've got to be ruthless at this level

No room for sentiment in professional sport,Riddy has been a very good servant to the Club , but for me players like Tonga should have been released a while back , maybe now we know Weston is leaving ,he could be released early to make room for 2 imports, I don't think Vea or Green will stay much longer at the Club, and nobody will ever convince me McNally is a SL player,watch his reactions in defence for Gildart try, and Burgess last try against Wigan,a Point Duty Officer springs to mind.For me , I would have Riddy back in a heartbeat, but if Jukesy says no,then it's his decision we stand by,if we sign Mortimer and Langi it will be very interesting to see how they fit in .