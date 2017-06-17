WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Riddy

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:29 pm
Ste100Centurions
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1582
I like Riddy, always have but .....

If he is not in NJ's plans or they don't get on *whatever the problem is* then I would like Leigh to go for a swap deal.
Riddy for Cudjoe !

I know LC is an England international & that Giants *probably* wouldn't go for it but Centre has been a problem for us (though Ben Crooks has done a great job & hope he stays).

Imagine having Crooks, Cudjoe & & Bryson Goodwin all fighting for centre next year !

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:15 pm
Peter Kay
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 908
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I like Riddy, always have but .....

If he is not in NJ's plans or they don't get on *whatever the problem is* then I would like Leigh to go for a swap deal.
Riddy for Cudjoe !

I know LC is an England international & that Giants *probably* wouldn't go for it but Centre has been a problem for us (though Ben Crooks has done a great job & hope he stays).

Imagine having Crooks, Cudjoe & & Bryson Goodwin all fighting for centre next year !


How many mushrooms have you had :ROCKS:
Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:36 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2656
Location: LEYTH
Peter Kay wrote:
How many mushrooms have you had :ROCKS:


Well, As Paul Daniels would say....That's magic. :)
Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:28 am
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 8:01 pm
Posts: 540
Location: Huddersfield
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I like Riddy, always have but .....

If he is not in NJ's plans or they don't get on *whatever the problem is* then I would like Leigh to go for a swap deal.
Riddy for Cudjoe !

I know LC is an England international & that Giants *probably* wouldn't go for it but Centre has been a problem for us (though Ben Crooks has done a great job & hope he stays).

Imagine having Crooks, Cudjoe & & Bryson Goodwin all fighting for centre next year !


Gladly :lol: However both lads are like sticks of rock for their home town clubs - got it running through their middles.
Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:32 am
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 8:01 pm
Posts: 540
Location: Huddersfield
Three way coaching brings it's agreements and disagreements. Being the centre of a disagreement must be more than upsetting and frustrating.

One (Jukes) must have the ultimate say - or Mr Beaumont may need to man-mange them. If one thinks they should have the top job rather than the bloke who has, it can't be good and needs sorting.

Even if Martyn gets a place back in the first team rather than a loan out to Fev etc, it can't ever be the same if you know one or 2 of the others are against it and haven't got your back.
Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:14 pm
Leyther14

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 7
Need Riddy back for middle 8s, Mickey, Gas, all troops fit and raring to preserve our SL status. Simple as. Hopefully Riddy better and fitter for his Giiants experience perhaps he needed this for his development. No one has claimed the 6 spot permanently as yet this campaign.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:07 pm
mish
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3358
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Cokey wrote:
new comers to this forum should be treated with respect,and welcomed until they're proven to be otherwise.


Spot on Cokey. :thumb:

As for Ridy I feel really sorry for him. It looks like the loan to Huddersfield has done wonders for him and his confidence and he really seems to fit in there, however, there's no way Leigh are going to allow him to play in the 8's for them so he's going to end up on the benches at Leigh as they obviously rate the others above him.
Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:03 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 149
Match report League Express Huddersfield v St.Helens M.O.M. Martyn Ridyard- alongside Danny Brough ran the show.......,,, If only he had been given he same amount of games at Leigh!!!!??

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:23 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5348
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Match report League Express Huddersfield v St.Helens M.O.M. Martyn Ridyard- alongside Danny Brough ran the show.......,,, If only he had been given he same amount of games at Leigh!!!!??


Well ATEOTD we'll never know, looks like we're bringing a 6 from Aus so even less chance of him getting a gig with us now
Always be a hero at Leigh - hope it doesn't all end with a bitter taste from either side, suppose it shows you've got to be ruthless at this level
Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:27 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11490
Location: blackpool tower circus
ColD wrote:
Well ATEOTD we'll never know, looks like we're bringing a 6 from Aus so even less chance of him getting a gig with us now
Always be a hero at Leigh - hope it doesn't all end with a bitter taste from either side, suppose it shows you've got to be ruthless at this level

No room for sentiment in professional sport,Riddy has been a very good servant to the Club , but for me players like Tonga should have been released a while back , maybe now we know Weston is leaving ,he could be released early to make room for 2 imports, I don't think Vea or Green will stay much longer at the Club, and nobody will ever convince me McNally is a SL player,watch his reactions in defence for Gildart try, and Burgess last try against Wigan,a Point Duty Officer springs to mind.
For me , I would have Riddy back in a heartbeat, but if Jukesy says no,then it's his decision we stand by,if we sign Mortimer and Langi it will be very interesting to see how they fit in .
