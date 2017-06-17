WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Riddy

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:29 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1582
I like Riddy, always have but .....

If he is not in NJ's plans or they don't get on *whatever the problem is* then I would like Leigh to go for a swap deal.
Riddy for Cudjoe !

I know LC is an England international & that Giants *probably* wouldn't go for it but Centre has been a problem for us (though Ben Crooks has done a great job & hope he stays).

Imagine having Crooks, Cudjoe & & Bryson Goodwin all fighting for centre next year !

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:15 pm
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 906
How many mushrooms have you had :ROCKS:
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:36 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2653
Location: LEYTH
Well, As Paul Daniels would say....That's magic. :)
Image Image Image

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:28 am
mh
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 8:01 pm
Posts: 540
Location: Huddersfield
Gladly :lol: However both lads are like sticks of rock for their home town clubs - got it running through their middles.
Whilst I do not suffer fools gladly, I will always gladly make fools suffer

Comment is free, but facts are sacred. - C. P. Scott

That's the problem with opinions, everyone's got one....That's the good thing about opinions, everyone's got one

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:32 am
mh
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 8:01 pm
Posts: 540
Location: Huddersfield
Three way coaching brings it's agreements and disagreements. Being the centre of a disagreement must be more than upsetting and frustrating.

One (Jukes) must have the ultimate say - or Mr Beaumont may need to man-mange them. If one thinks they should have the top job rather than the bloke who has, it can't be good and needs sorting.

Even if Martyn gets a place back in the first team rather than a loan out to Fev etc, it can't ever be the same if you know one or 2 of the others are against it and haven't got your back.
Whilst I do not suffer fools gladly, I will always gladly make fools suffer

Comment is free, but facts are sacred. - C. P. Scott

That's the problem with opinions, everyone's got one....That's the good thing about opinions, everyone's got one

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:14 pm
Leyther14

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 7
Need Riddy back for middle 8s, Mickey, Gas, all troops fit and raring to preserve our SL status. Simple as. Hopefully Riddy better and fitter for his Giiants experience perhaps he needed this for his development. No one has claimed the 6 spot permanently as yet this campaign.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:07 pm
mish
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3358
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Spot on Cokey. :thumb:

As for Ridy I feel really sorry for him. It looks like the loan to Huddersfield has done wonders for him and his confidence and he really seems to fit in there, however, there's no way Leigh are going to allow him to play in the 8's for them so he's going to end up on the benches at Leigh as they obviously rate the others above him.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
