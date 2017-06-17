WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Riddy

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:29 pm
Ste100Centurions
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1582
I like Riddy, always have but .....

If he is not in NJ's plans or they don't get on *whatever the problem is* then I would like Leigh to go for a swap deal.
Riddy for Cudjoe !

I know LC is an England international & that Giants *probably* wouldn't go for it but Centre has been a problem for us (though Ben Crooks has done a great job & hope he stays).

Imagine having Crooks, Cudjoe & & Bryson Goodwin all fighting for centre next year !

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:15 pm
Peter Kay
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 906
How many mushrooms have you had :ROCKS:
Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:36 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2651
Location: LEYTH
Peter Kay wrote:
How many mushrooms have you had :ROCKS:


Well, As Paul Daniels would say....That's magic. :)
