I like Riddy, always have but ..... If he is not in NJ's plans or they don't get on *whatever the problem is* then I would like Leigh to go for a swap deal. Riddy for Cudjoe ! I know LC is an England international & that Giants *probably* wouldn't go for it but Centre has been a problem for us (though Ben Crooks has done a great job & hope he stays). Imagine having Crooks, Cudjoe & & Bryson Goodwin all fighting for centre next year !

Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.



He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.



He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]