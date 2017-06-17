I like Riddy, always have but .....
If he is not in NJ's plans or they don't get on *whatever the problem is* then I would like Leigh to go for a swap deal.
Riddy for Cudjoe !
I know LC is an England international & that Giants *probably* wouldn't go for it but Centre has been a problem for us (though Ben Crooks has done a great job & hope he stays).
Imagine having Crooks, Cudjoe & & Bryson Goodwin all fighting for centre next year !
If he is not in NJ's plans or they don't get on *whatever the problem is* then I would like Leigh to go for a swap deal.
Riddy for Cudjoe !
I know LC is an England international & that Giants *probably* wouldn't go for it but Centre has been a problem for us (though Ben Crooks has done a great job & hope he stays).
Imagine having Crooks, Cudjoe & & Bryson Goodwin all fighting for centre next year !