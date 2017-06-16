WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:22 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3512
fetchit wrote:
j leigh 14th July away


The word you should have been "US" not "THEM"..

Only eight posts in and you've already made a mess..

Try again..
Image

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:18 pm
mh Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 8:01 pm
Posts: 538
Location: Huddersfield
Had a chat and a hug with Martyn tonight - loves playing at Giants, great set of lads - week by week loan and all still up in the air.
Whilst I do not suffer fools gladly, I will always gladly make fools suffer

Comment is free, but facts are sacred. - C. P. Scott

That's the problem with opinions, everyone's got one....That's the good thing about opinions, everyone's got one

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:30 pm
raceman User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 706
Location: Huddersfield
atomic wrote:
We don't know the story behind the scenes Prop..Lets not judge and lower ourselves to a level some have.

Probably Ridy's last match for Hudds that according to their fans,did a good job.

Doing a good job, you're kidding he's doing a fantastic job wish we could keep him!! If tonight was his last game I for one will be sad to see him go.
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:06 am
ste747 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon May 26, 2003 9:08 am
Posts: 4927
Location: Leyther in Skem
fetchit wrote:
he will come back to leigh , but it will be after he as played against them to prove some wrong


I think your the poster FKA Mr Chairman. :READING:

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:30 am
Johnny Headline Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 24, 2012 10:32 am
Posts: 73
Jukes doesn't rate martyn unfortunately and has frozen him out of the team, this has caused a bit of upset in the rest of the Leigh squad who think martyn hasn't been given a fair crack.

Jukes is offering him out to other clubs as we speak hence the week to week loan deal with Huddersfield.

Rick Stone rates him so you may not see him back in a Leigh shirt.

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:51 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12849
Location: Huddersfield
quality kicker of goals and can manage games, happy if he stays at the giants been good for us
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:02 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1606
Location: In't Tap Room
Johnny Headline wrote:

Jukes is offering him out to other clubs as we speak hence the week to week loan deal with Huddersfield.




Featherstone Rovers very keen to do a deal now. Young Ridyard however is having none of it and is determined to stay in SL and prove his worth.

Unfortunately for him, he has been told he is well down the Leigh pecking order.

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:24 pm
fetchit Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 12
ste747 wrote:
I think your the poster FKA Mr Chairman. :READING:

I'm not but you are doxing. Yellow card

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:35 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3512
fetchit wrote:
I'm not but you are doxing. Yellow card


Time for a red..
Image

Re: Riddy

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:49 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2649
Location: LEYTH
new comers to this forum should be treated with respect,and welcomed until they're proven to be otherwise.
Image Image Image
