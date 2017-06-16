WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Riddy

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:22 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
fetchit wrote:
j leigh 14th July away


The word you should have been "US" not "THEM"..

Only eight posts in and you've already made a mess..

Try again..
Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:18 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 8:01 pm
Location: Huddersfield
Had a chat and a hug with Martyn tonight - loves playing at Giants, great set of lads - week by week loan and all still up in the air.
Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:30 pm
Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Location: Huddersfield
atomic wrote:
We don't know the story behind the scenes Prop..Lets not judge and lower ourselves to a level some have.

Probably Ridy's last match for Hudds that according to their fans,did a good job.

Doing a good job, you're kidding he's doing a fantastic job wish we could keep him!! If tonight was his last game I for one will be sad to see him go.
