Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:46 pm
propforward 2338
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 572
try and 4 goals tonight for someone our coaches don't want to pick

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:57 pm
Vancouver Leyther
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2684
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Does he look fit ?
No hidden agenda behind my question by the way as im a big fan of Riddy and believe he is our best 6 if not injured and match fit.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:02 pm
fetchit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 8
propforward 2338 wrote:
try and 4 goals tonight for someone our coaches don't want to pick


he was still in the north stand singing and clapping against wigan . still a leythers and always i'll be .

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:06 pm
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 905
He's getting good game time and when he comes back hopefully he'll be on fire for us
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:09 pm
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 64
Peter Kay wrote:
He's getting good game time and when he comes back hopefully he'll be on fire for us


Well said mr hunt

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:24 pm
fetchit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 8
Peter Kay wrote:
He's getting good game time and when he comes back hopefully he'll be on fire for us


he will come back to leigh , but it will be after he as played against them to prove some wrong

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:41 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3503
fetchit wrote:
he will come back to leigh , but it will be after he as played against them to prove some wrong


Played against who?
Image

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:44 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2555
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
fetchit wrote:
he was still in the north stand singing and clapping against wigan . still a leythers and always i'll be .

???? Must have been a look a like. Riddy was sat in the West stand with the rest of the non playing lads. Was even on Sky sat next to Tickle.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:45 pm
fetchit

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 8
atomic wrote:
Played against who?
j leigh 14th July away
Last edited by fetchit on Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:51 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Riddy

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:48 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3503
propforward 2338 wrote:
try and 4 goals tonight for someone our coaches don't want to pick


We don't know the story behind the scenes Prop..Lets not judge and lower ourselves to a level some have.

Probably Ridy's last match for Hudds that according to their fans,did a good job.
Image

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bing [Bot], Brian Wood, Iggy79, Montyburns, Mookachaka, Peter Kay, shadrack, Vancouver Leyther and 162 guests

