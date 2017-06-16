WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds v Fev

Leeds v Fev

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:23 pm
HKRYorkie
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 8:30 pm
Posts: 104
Location: York
What's this, Leeds must win at all costs!

Re: Leeds v Fev

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:29 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10281
not expecting fev to win, but jezz they are getting the p00p end of the stick from the officials tonight!

a miss forward pass in the build upto moons' try which he lost control of the ball grounding it, then galloway clearly knocking the ball out in the tackle 1 on 1!

any wonder we moan about officials?

