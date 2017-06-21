saleslim wrote:

The whole episode has been a mess from start to finish.

Diamond has done the club no favours here.

Firstly, he feels the settlement shows Castleford were wrong to reject our first offer of 200k. However, he seems to fail to grasp that Castleford have no obligation to accept any offer for a player under contract.

An email was then published from Diamond to Castleford that withdrew the 200k offer and reduced this to 50k. As such, Castleford never had the opportunity to accept the 200k offer (not that they were under any obligation to do so anyway). Diamond therefore looks a fool to claim Castleford did not benefit financially from the settlement when we only offered 50k and we have ended up paying 200k (plus some legal costs).

A simple search also brings up comments from Diamond claiming we could sign Solomona for free as he had retired and been sacked by Castleford (though how anyone can retire AND be sacked is open to debate!). I begin to wonder whether Diamond has forgotten this, as it seems we have paid 200k (plus legal costs) for a player he was so certain would cost us nothing.

I'm afraid the handling of this by Diamond has been nothing short of amateur and embarrassing, full of contradictions and ridiculous comments.

