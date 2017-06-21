|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8139
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
The simplest way to show how nonsensical Sale's position is would be to ask how they would respond if any of their squad did what Solomona tried to do - retire from RU and walk away from their contract, straight to another pro team. Even more bizarrely it suggests they would be Ok with that happening if a player 'retired' from living in the north and simply left Sale and signed for an RU club in the south. The logic they are implying can only lead to that being their view.
Oddly enough, I suspect the next contracted player that wants to leave Sale won't be allowed to just walk away.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 7:18 am
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20969
Location: WIGAN
|
They really are the lowest of the low Sale aren't they?! It sounds like they've thrown their toys out the pram and are basically threatening to do it again if they feel like it.
Tin pot club with no support but deep pockets because of owners who clearly have no standards.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 7:58 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13919
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
|
saleslim wrote:
The whole episode has been a mess from start to finish.
Diamond has done the club no favours here.
Firstly, he feels the settlement shows Castleford were wrong to reject our first offer of 200k. However, he seems to fail to grasp that Castleford have no obligation to accept any offer for a player under contract.
An email was then published from Diamond to Castleford that withdrew the 200k offer and reduced this to 50k. As such, Castleford never had the opportunity to accept the 200k offer (not that they were under any obligation to do so anyway). Diamond therefore looks a fool to claim Castleford did not benefit financially from the settlement when we only offered 50k and we have ended up paying 200k (plus some legal costs).
A simple search also brings up comments from Diamond claiming we could sign Solomona for free as he had retired and been sacked by Castleford (though how anyone can retire AND be sacked is open to debate!). I begin to wonder whether Diamond has forgotten this, as it seems we have paid 200k (plus legal costs) for a player he was so certain would cost us nothing.
I'm afraid the handling of this by Diamond has been nothing short of amateur and embarrassing, full of contradictions and ridiculous comments.
sums it up perfectly
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:19 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5000
|
I can kind of see his point, they were prepared to pay £200k and in the end they paid £200k.
What he's missing is that it assumes Cas should just have said ok have him and not tried to protect a contracted asset that they didn't want to sell. Likewise if Sale hadn't tapped him up he equally wouldn't have been unsettled.
Very arrogant approach by the chairman and he's just playing the schoolground bully tactic.
The only downside is the DS seems to be playing well there, would have been nice for him to have flopped
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:13 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 680
|
On the other hand, Solomona's replacement - who came with a bit of a damaged goods reputation has outperformed him in the try scoring dept showing which code has the greater depth of talent. I really aren't that bothered how DS goes in the inferior code because no matter how well he does there will always be a core of the yawnion press who will be there to rubbish and never accept him because of his RL background. He chose to mix with such scum so tough.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:34 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3767
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
barham red wrote:
I can kind of see his point, they were prepared to pay £200k and in the end they paid £200k.
What he's missing is that it assumes Cas should just have said ok have him and not tried to protect a contracted asset that they didn't want to sell. Likewise if Sale hadn't tapped him up he equally wouldn't have been unsettled.
Very arrogant approach by the chairman and he's just playing the schoolground bully tactic.
The only downside is the DS seems to be playing well there, would have been nice for him to have flopped
Was the offer actually genuine on on the table properly, from reading it would seem it might have being mentioned but not offered, I'm not 100% sure of that, plus wouldn't DS agent have gotten a wedge of the fees anyway?
That Sale removed the offer whatever it was) thinking they could just get DS for nowt shows you what a contemptable bunch of cretins they are.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:59 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8139
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
It also ignores the fact that Solomona would never have 'retired' from RL without the offer of a contract from Sale. I doubt very much that when Solomona said he was retiring from RL he actually intended to never work again. Literally one of this would have happened if Sale hadn't tapped Solomona up in the first place.
Like I said, I await with interest the time another RU team starts talking to a contracted Sale player who then declares he has 'retired' from Sale and is ready to play for his new team the next day. Presumably Sale's owners will not only let them leave but will also throw them a lavish retirement party, complete with gold watch.
Utter gibberish from Sale.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:58 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13116
Location: Ossett
|
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Utter gibberish from Sale.
Indeed; according to the interview, Sale's view is that if a player says he's unhappy, the right thing to do is let him go - so if one of their rivals from the lesser code taps up one of their players, he need only say he's unhappy, and they'll shrug their shoulders and release him from his contract?
In summary - they thought they could bulldoze lowly Cas, they were served with legal papers, and folded because they knew their case had little chance of success. It doesn't do anything in terms of legal precedent, but it perhaps sends a message that RL clubs are not quite the pushovers that Sale assumed.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:04 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8183
|
bren2k wrote:
Indeed; according to the interview, Sale's view is that if a player says he's unhappy, the right thing to do is let him go - so if one of their rivals from the lesser code taps up one of their players, he need only say he's unhappy, and they'll shrug their shoulders and release him from his contract?
In summary - they thought they could bulldoze lowly Cas, they were served with legal papers, and folded because they knew their case had little chance of success. It doesn't do anything in terms of legal precedent, but it perhaps sends a message that RL clubs are not quite the pushovers that Sale assumed.
In the aftermath of this case, RL does seem to be losing the publicity battle, with Sale (and Diamond in particular), claiming that they got their man for 5k more than the original plan and the most uncomfortable aspect of this, is that, there is nothing to prevent other players "leaving" the game in just the same unsavoury way that Solomona did.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:34 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 560
|
According to Cas' lawyer, the 200K offer wasn't that at all.... it was 75K up front, 75K this September, 10K repayment for DS' loan, 20K for playing his first game for England RU and the final 20K when he amassed 10 international appearances. Sale then withdrew this offer and made a paltry 50K offer. Cas refused both of these straight away.
Sale have ended up paying 205K to Cas up front and then their own legal costs and 100K of Cas' legal costs (which is cash in hand to Cas as they have pretty much already paid their own legal costs). According to the lawyer, he estimated Sale are paying out upwards of 400K for this sorry affair.
The big thing for me is how dignified and professional everyone from the RL side of things have been whereas the RU side have been nothing short of a joke!
|
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
