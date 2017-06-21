WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas settle Solomona case

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:37 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8139
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
The simplest way to show how nonsensical Sale's position is would be to ask how they would respond if any of their squad did what Solomona tried to do - retire from RU and walk away from their contract, straight to another pro team. Even more bizarrely it suggests they would be Ok with that happening if a player 'retired' from living in the north and simply left Sale and signed for an RU club in the south. The logic they are implying can only lead to that being their view.

Oddly enough, I suspect the next contracted player that wants to leave Sale won't be allowed to just walk away.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 7:18 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20968
Location: WIGAN
They really are the lowest of the low Sale aren't they?! It sounds like they've thrown their toys out the pram and are basically threatening to do it again if they feel like it.

Tin pot club with no support but deep pockets because of owners who clearly have no standards.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 7:58 am
[Gareth]
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13918
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
saleslim wrote:
The whole episode has been a mess from start to finish.
Diamond has done the club no favours here.
Firstly, he feels the settlement shows Castleford were wrong to reject our first offer of 200k. However, he seems to fail to grasp that Castleford have no obligation to accept any offer for a player under contract.
An email was then published from Diamond to Castleford that withdrew the 200k offer and reduced this to 50k. As such, Castleford never had the opportunity to accept the 200k offer (not that they were under any obligation to do so anyway). Diamond therefore looks a fool to claim Castleford did not benefit financially from the settlement when we only offered 50k and we have ended up paying 200k (plus some legal costs).
A simple search also brings up comments from Diamond claiming we could sign Solomona for free as he had retired and been sacked by Castleford (though how anyone can retire AND be sacked is open to debate!). I begin to wonder whether Diamond has forgotten this, as it seems we have paid 200k (plus legal costs) for a player he was so certain would cost us nothing.
I'm afraid the handling of this by Diamond has been nothing short of amateur and embarrassing, full of contradictions and ridiculous comments.


sums it up perfectly
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:19 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5000
I can kind of see his point, they were prepared to pay £200k and in the end they paid £200k.

What he's missing is that it assumes Cas should just have said ok have him and not tried to protect a contracted asset that they didn't want to sell. Likewise if Sale hadn't tapped him up he equally wouldn't have been unsettled.

Very arrogant approach by the chairman and he's just playing the schoolground bully tactic.

The only downside is the DS seems to be playing well there, would have been nice for him to have flopped

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:13 am
Erik the not red
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 680
On the other hand, Solomona's replacement - who came with a bit of a damaged goods reputation has outperformed him in the try scoring dept showing which code has the greater depth of talent. I really aren't that bothered how DS goes in the inferior code because no matter how well he does there will always be a core of the yawnion press who will be there to rubbish and never accept him because of his RL background. He chose to mix with such scum so tough.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:34 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3767
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
barham red wrote:
I can kind of see his point, they were prepared to pay £200k and in the end they paid £200k.

What he's missing is that it assumes Cas should just have said ok have him and not tried to protect a contracted asset that they didn't want to sell. Likewise if Sale hadn't tapped him up he equally wouldn't have been unsettled.

Very arrogant approach by the chairman and he's just playing the schoolground bully tactic.

The only downside is the DS seems to be playing well there, would have been nice for him to have flopped

Was the offer actually genuine on on the table properly, from reading it would seem it might have being mentioned but not offered, I'm not 100% sure of that, plus wouldn't DS agent have gotten a wedge of the fees anyway?
That Sale removed the offer whatever it was) thinking they could just get DS for nowt shows you what a contemptable bunch of cretins they are.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:59 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8139
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
It also ignores the fact that Solomona would never have 'retired' from RL without the offer of a contract from Sale. I doubt very much that when Solomona said he was retiring from RL he actually intended to never work again. Literally one of this would have happened if Sale hadn't tapped Solomona up in the first place.

Like I said, I await with interest the time another RU team starts talking to a contracted Sale player who then declares he has 'retired' from Sale and is ready to play for his new team the next day. Presumably Sale's owners will not only let them leave but will also throw them a lavish retirement party, complete with gold watch.

Utter gibberish from Sale.
