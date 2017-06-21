The simplest way to show how nonsensical Sale's position is would be to ask how they would respond if any of their squad did what Solomona tried to do - retire from RU and walk away from their contract, straight to another pro team. Even more bizarrely it suggests they would be Ok with that happening if a player 'retired' from living in the north and simply left Sale and signed for an RU club in the south. The logic they are implying can only lead to that being their view.



Oddly enough, I suspect the next contracted player that wants to leave Sale won't be allowed to just walk away.