Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Wed Jun 21, 2017 6:16 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
If a player walks away from his contract, why would he give any weight to any clauses within it?


Just makes it a bit easier for clubs without the cash for an expensive legal fight to have something in writing that makes it a lot more clear cut.

Wed Jun 21, 2017 6:22 pm
Diamond seems to forget what he has said previously and what was published as part of the court case.
An email was sent from Diamond to Steve Gill withdrawing the 200k offer and reducing this to 50k. I assume Diamond has forgotten this, as he now claims Castleford have not gained financially by taking the case through the legal process. Even the most basic maths says that the difference between Sale's offer (50k) and the settlement (in excess of 200k) means Castleford have gained financially.
Diamond is also on record in the press as saying Sale were entitled to sign Solomona for free as he had retired from RL. Given his previous comments, he therefore looks at idiot claiming that a 200k (plus legal costs) is a successful outcome for Sale.
