LifeLongHKRFan wrote: If Mr Diamond or Sale claim they haven't done anything wrong, then why have they agreed to compensate Cas for some of their legal fees.

Basically to remove uncertainty the risks associated with the case created. Both sides have actually demonstrated thinking in line with modern behavioural economics theory. Sale faced the risk that they would lose and would have to pay £600k (£500k Cas valuation plus 100k legal costs), so they settled for half their exposure which was the £300k (£200k Sale valuation plus £100k legal costs). Cas faced the risk that they would get nothing for a player the market valued at £200k (Sale's bid was the highest bid from the market) plus incur an extra £100k of legal costs if they lost. So Cas basically removed their risk and got the market value of the player with no legal costs lost (even if Cas valuation was above market value). What we don't really know is the probabilities of the various outcomes had it gone to a legal decision, which makes it hard to know who got the better deal, if indeed either club did (I'm ignoring the various moral arguments on either side here). Cross code rugby disputes as a case study in behavioural economics! Who'da thunk it?