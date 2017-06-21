|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13103
Location: Ossett
|
Hightown Tiger wrote:
It seems to be coming from a Wakefield fan who is either bitter or is trolling. Either way, in my opinion, the only time Cas should ever need advice from our Wakefield friends on our legal matters is if we one day find ourselves in administration.
You're far too sensitive - I'm neither of those; is it not possible to discuss the facts of the case - that was of interest to the whole sport - without being deemed a troll; unless you're cheerleading this as a landmark victory for Cas?
For what it's worth, I've admired and supported the stance that Cas have taken all along; they appear to have been absolutely in the right from day 1 - and Sale, Solomona and the agent have behaved reprehensibly. I wonder if the RFL have offered much support, or if Cas have been left to manage it themselves?
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:22 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 03, 2003 1:33 pm
Posts: 3231
|
bren2k wrote:
Hightown Tiger wrote:
It seems to be coming from a Wakefield fan who is either bitter or is trolling. Either way, in my opinion, the only time Cas should ever need advice from our Wakefield friends on our legal matters is if we one day find ourselves in administration.
You're far too sensitive - I'm neither of those; is it not possible to discuss the facts of the case - that was of interest to the whole sport - without being deemed a troll; unless you're cheerleading this as a landmark victory for Cas?
For what it's worth, I've admired and supported the stance that Cas have taken all along; they appear to have been absolutely in the right from day 1 - and Sale, Solomona and the agent have behaved reprehensibly. I wonder if the RFL have offered much support, or if Cas have been left to manage it themselves?
I wasn't referring to you, I'm a frequent visitor to the Wakefield forum and your comments usually come across as reasoned and sensible. I'm referring to an earlier comment from a different Wakefield fan which I've pasted below, which started a lot of the 'have Cas done the right thing' debate.
Egg Banjo wrote:
Castlefords decision to avoid going to court and securing a legal precedent will come back and bite another club in the backside. Sale obviously expected to pay a fee for him in the long run and have secured an international class winger for a fraction of what a RU developed player would cost. I only hope that the club which is bitten is Castleford again as they were the ones who had the chance to stop it happening once and for all but buckled when someone flashed the cash in front of them
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1965
|
bren2k wrote:
That's not strictly true though is it - by settling out of court, there is no 'guilty' party and there is no legal judgement that can be relied upon in future cases.
There is no legal judgement, no. But the precedent has not been broken or altered, so there doesn't need to be. Legal judgements are helpful when there is no precedent to resolve similar issues in the future.
No club has been able to sign a contracted player without paying a fee, which is what Sale were trying to do, unless this has been agreed by both clubs. This is still the case.
Perhaps another RU club will try the same in the future, and it will be up to the club concerned (and the RFL) to enforce the precedent again. But I bet they don't try to on with Castleford.
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:33 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1965
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Surely it wouldn't be difficult for RL clubs to just write clauses into players contracts saying they are forbidden from playing professional rugby union during the duration of the contract.
If a player walks away from his contract, why would he give any weight to any clauses within it?
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1294
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Surely it wouldn't be difficult for RL clubs to just write clauses into players contracts saying they are forbidden from playing professional rugby union during the duration of the contract.
The only route for that to be enforceable would be with the agreement of the RU to not accept their registration. If the RU & RFL had a reciprocal agreement to support this then it might be viable, and beneficial to both codes.
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:04 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1867
|
Take a look at Sale's statement on the D.S saga on their website.
I am gobsmacked!
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1804
|
If Mr Diamond or Sale claim they haven't done anything wrong, then why have they agreed to compensate Cas for some of their legal fees.
|
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:47 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4701
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
|
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 4:47 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7302
Location: Ephesus
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
No club has been able to sign a contracted player without paying a fee, which is what Sale were trying to do, unless this has been agreed by both clubs. This is still the case.
To me it looks like Sale's intention was never to sign the player without paying a fee, basically it's cost them an extra £100k for the legal fees over and above the £200k they originally offered Cas. So my take on it is if a player wants to go, and you've been offered a sensible figure for him, then it's easier all round to take the offer. Maybe not the most principled stance, but then settling for the original offer plus legal fees isn't all that principled either!
|
For contributions, remittances, payments, and all other matters of any responsibility, please refer to someone else.
“The British people love a good hero and a good hate”
Lord Northcliffe
|
Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7302
Location: Ephesus
|
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
If Mr Diamond or Sale claim they haven't done anything wrong, then why have they agreed to compensate Cas for some of their legal fees.
Basically to remove uncertainty the risks associated with the case created. Both sides have actually demonstrated thinking in line with modern behavioural economics theory. Sale faced the risk that they would lose and would have to pay £600k (£500k Cas valuation plus 100k legal costs), so they settled for half their exposure which was the £300k (£200k Sale valuation plus £100k legal costs). Cas faced the risk that they would get nothing for a player the market valued at £200k (Sale's bid was the highest bid from the market) plus incur an extra £100k of legal costs if they lost. So Cas basically removed their risk and got the market value of the player with no legal costs lost (even if Cas valuation was above market value). What we don't really know is the probabilities of the various outcomes had it gone to a legal decision, which makes it hard to know who got the better deal, if indeed either club did (I'm ignoring the various moral arguments on either side here). Cross code rugby disputes as a case study in behavioural economics! Who'da thunk it?
|
For contributions, remittances, payments, and all other matters of any responsibility, please refer to someone else.
“The British people love a good hero and a good hate”
Lord Northcliffe
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Big Ask, Darwinsdad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Google Adsense [Bot], Him, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Kelvin's Ferret, LyndsayGill, NickyKiss, Salford red all over, shinymcshine, SmokeyTA, Wellsy13 and 122 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|