Hightown Tiger wrote: It seems to be coming from a Wakefield fan who is either bitter or is trolling. Either way, in my opinion, the only time Cas should ever need advice from our Wakefield friends on our legal matters is if we one day find ourselves in administration.

You're far too sensitive - I'm neither of those; is it not possible to discuss the facts of the case - that was of interest to the whole sport - without being deemed a troll; unless you're cheerleading this as a landmark victory for Cas?For what it's worth, I've admired and supported the stance that Cas have taken all along; they appear to have been absolutely in the right from day 1 - and Sale, Solomona and the agent have behaved reprehensibly. I wonder if the RFL have offered much support, or if Cas have been left to manage it themselves?