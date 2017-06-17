WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas settle Solomona case

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Cas settle Solomona case

 
Post a reply

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:50 pm
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1007
Well done Cas.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:26 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2163
A small victory, at least its well over £200K coming into a League club & lost to union.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:27 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 826
Despite all the chest beating from their club, cas bottled it.

Regards

King James

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:27 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11187
Location: The City of Wakefield
Lebron James wrote:
Despite all the chest beating from their club, cas bottled it.

Regards

King James


I wish I could bottle it all the way to the bank. :STUPID:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:31 pm
Albion User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 27, 2011 9:32 pm
Posts: 2680
There is some garbage being posted on here.

This has not set a legal precedent. It was settled by agreement and the claim against the Defendants is stayed. Nobody has won/lost.

Cas haven't bottled anything. They have clearly assessed the risks of being successful in a trial and did not believe they would receive a higher amount given the litigation risk.

I am not sure on the specifics, but say if Sale's legal team put forward the offer of settlement, if Cas failed to recieve a judgment as advantageous or more as the offer of settlement they would be penalised in costs as they should have accepted the offer of settlement.

Personally, I think Cas have done well to get what they have given the risks.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:13 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1962
Albion wrote:
There is some garbage being posted on here.

This has not set a legal precedent. It was settled by agreement and the claim against the Defendants is stayed. Nobody has won/lost.

Cas haven't bottled anything. They have clearly assessed the risks of being successful in a trial and did not believe they would receive a higher amount given the litigation risk.

I am not sure on the specifics, but say if Sale's legal team put forward the offer of settlement, if Cas failed to recieve a judgment as advantageous or more as the offer of settlement they would be penalised in costs as they should have accepted the offer of settlement.

Personally, I think Cas have done well to get what they have given the risks.


It was never about setting a precedent. It was about enforcing a precedent already set. The precedent that a fee has to be paid to sign a player under contract.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:50 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8132
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
The £400k is easily enough to put off any other union club trying the same thing. That is a lot of money for a player unproven in your sport, especially one Sale thought they could initially get for £50k.

I was interested to read the comments on the BBC website from the RL and RU analysts. The RU one did not mention the rights and wrongs of what Sale did, which just about sums up the problem. He just focused on how Sale's owners are determined to make them a force.

Personally I'd say Sale come out of this looking like a bunch of immoral idiots, and Cas as an organisation with integrity (and a wad of cash). I don't know where the criticism of Cas is coming from.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: JEAN CAPDOUZE and 70 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,57676676,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM