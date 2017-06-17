There is some garbage being posted on here.



This has not set a legal precedent. It was settled by agreement and the claim against the Defendants is stayed. Nobody has won/lost.



Cas haven't bottled anything. They have clearly assessed the risks of being successful in a trial and did not believe they would receive a higher amount given the litigation risk.



I am not sure on the specifics, but say if Sale's legal team put forward the offer of settlement, if Cas failed to recieve a judgment as advantageous or more as the offer of settlement they would be penalised in costs as they should have accepted the offer of settlement.



Personally, I think Cas have done well to get what they have given the risks.