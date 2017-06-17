WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas settle Solomona case

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:50 pm
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1006
Well done Cas.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:26 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2163
A small victory, at least its well over £200K coming into a League club & lost to union.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:27 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 825
Despite all the chest beating from their club, cas bottled it.

Regards

King James
