Egg Banjo wrote: Cas buckled, they weren't convinced they would win so took the money and ran instead of defending the sport in court...



Castleford have done exactly the right thing in the short term interests of the club, but they have done the absolute wrong thing in the long term interests on the game.

Egg Banjo wrote: What happens if a RU comes and does the same thing to a championship club who aren't fortunate enough to have 100k to spend on legal fees? There's no legal precedent set, so that player would be able to walk away from the league club knowing he won't be chased

Oh do shut up. If the sport was happy to fund Cas' legal action than maybe you'd have a point. But they weren't, and you don't.There is a legal precedent set - because Sale settled and in doing so admit they were wrong. If the case had gone to court and Cas won, that still wouldn't stop the scenario you suggest because the Championship club still couldn't afford the legal fees.