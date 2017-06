Great outcome for us IMO. It was more a matter of principle for mine, so the money is a bonus. Plus, its a lot of money for a club like us. We are not a cash rich club and so this is a massive boost for us financially. The only thing that disappoints me about the whole thing is that not one of Sale, Clarke or the Snake have issued any sort of apology. That would have meant a lot but, hey, not to be. Onwards and upwards.