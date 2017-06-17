WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas settle Solomona case

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:04 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
Castlefords decision to avoid going to court and securing a legal precedent will come back and bite another club in the backside. Sale obviously expected to pay a fee for him in the long run and have secured an international class winger for a fraction of what a RU developed player would cost. I only hope that the club which is bitten is Castleford again as they were the ones who had the chance to stop it happening once and for all but buckled when someone flashed the cash in front of them


A few things:
1. You say Solomona cost a fraction of what a RU developed player would cost. Can you name other "RU developed" players costing in excess of 200k?
2. The total cost to Sale is in the region of 400k, which I think most would agree is far more than the player is worth and probably far more than they would have had to pay Castleford for the player if they had gone about their business properly.
3. Cas did the complete opposite of buckling. The club spent in the region of 100k in legal expenses to fight their case, and there is never a guarantee of winning.
4. Even if Cas had won in court, they may not have recovered their legal costs. They may have ended up spending more in legal fees than they were awarded in compensation.
5. Sale clearly didn't expect to pay a fee for him, otherwise they wouldn't have spent a significant amount of money trying to defend the claim.

Castleford have absolutely done the right thing in the interests of the club and the game as a whole. It is now clear than RU cannot sign in-contract RL players for nothing.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:11 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
Castlefords decision to avoid going to court and securing a legal precedent will come back and bite another club in the backside. Sale obviously expected to pay a fee for him in the long run and have secured an international class winger for a fraction of what a RU developed player would cost. I only hope that the club which is bitten is Castleford again as they were the ones who had the chance to stop it happening once and for all but buckled when someone flashed the cash in front of them


Yeah - Tom Johnstone could be the next RU target. I just hope Wakey have as much steel as Tigers to defend a case.
Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:20 am
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Shall wait to see official statements from Sale Sharks and the RFU...


Wouldn't be surprised if Steve Diamond loses his job in the aftermath.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:12 am
nottinghamtiger wrote:
A few things:
1. You say Solomona cost a fraction of what a RU developed player would cost. Can you name other "RU developed" players costing in excess of 200k?
2. The total cost to Sale is in the region of 400k, which I think most would agree is far more than the player is worth and probably far more than they would have had to pay Castleford for the player if they had gone about their business properly.
3. Cas did the complete opposite of buckling. The club spent in the region of 100k in legal expenses to fight their case, and there is never a guarantee of winning.
4. Even if Cas had won in court, they may not have recovered their legal costs. They may have ended up spending more in legal fees than they were awarded in compensation.
5. Sale clearly didn't expect to pay a fee for him, otherwise they wouldn't have spent a significant amount of money trying to defend the claim.

Castleford have absolutely done the right thing in the interests of the club and the game as a whole. It is now clear than RU cannot sign in-contract RL players for nothing.


1. There are a ridiculous amount of RU players that are valued at over 200k, and thats not even factoring in several years of player development costs

2. 400k is expensive for a league player but rather cheap for an international class union player

3. Cas buckled, they weren't convinced they would win so took the money and ran instead of defending the sport in court

4. The club may have lost more in legal fees, but had they won it would have created a legal precedent which stops it happening again

5. Sale have money to burn and would have set a target of probably around 500k before they were worried, they defended the claim in the hope that Cas would back down under the worry of not guaranteeing a win in court which is exactly what happened. It's quite a regular thing to happen, even car insurance companies play the same trick.

Castleford have done exactly the right thing in the short term interests of the club, but they have done the absolute wrong thing in the long term interests on the game. What happens if a RU comes and does the same thing to a championship club who aren't fortunate enough to have 100k to spend on legal fees? There's no legal precedent set, so that player would be able to walk away from the league club knowing he won't be chased
Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:13 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
Castlefords decision to avoid going to court and securing a legal precedent will come back and bite another club in the backside. Sale obviously expected to pay a fee for him in the long run and have secured an international class winger for a fraction of what a RU developed player would cost. I only hope that the club which is bitten is Castleford again as they were the ones who had the chance to stop it happening once and for all but buckled when someone flashed the cash in front of them


Not really, yawnion clubs are free to sign out of contract RL players perfectly legally (eg Charnley) - just as league clubs are free to sign yawnion ones. Now money obviously talks so with the current wage structures in each sport its going to be heavily in one direction, particularly as there isn't a great demand in RL for overweight players with poor core skills and limited endurance in any case.

Anyway well done to Cas, did their homework well and there's no need to further enrich lawyers which is all continued action would achieve. Ironically the success Eden has had probably weakened their bargaining power slightly as it shows that Solomona is not exactly indispensable.

However I would like to see the RL to follow up strongly on this. First by highlighting in the media what utterly dishonest grubs Sale are - though I suspect the Goebbels inspired yawnion press to sweep this one under the carpet. Second, as many have already suggested, ban Andy Clarke from all involvement with RL.
