nottinghamtiger wrote: A few things:

1. You say Solomona cost a fraction of what a RU developed player would cost. Can you name other "RU developed" players costing in excess of 200k?

2. The total cost to Sale is in the region of 400k, which I think most would agree is far more than the player is worth and probably far more than they would have had to pay Castleford for the player if they had gone about their business properly.

3. Cas did the complete opposite of buckling. The club spent in the region of 100k in legal expenses to fight their case, and there is never a guarantee of winning.

4. Even if Cas had won in court, they may not have recovered their legal costs. They may have ended up spending more in legal fees than they were awarded in compensation.

5. Sale clearly didn't expect to pay a fee for him, otherwise they wouldn't have spent a significant amount of money trying to defend the claim.



Castleford have absolutely done the right thing in the interests of the club and the game as a whole. It is now clear than RU cannot sign in-contract RL players for nothing.

1. There are a ridiculous amount of RU players that are valued at over 200k, and thats not even factoring in several years of player development costs2. 400k is expensive for a league player but rather cheap for an international class union player3. Cas buckled, they weren't convinced they would win so took the money and ran instead of defending the sport in court4. The club may have lost more in legal fees, but had they won it would have created a legal precedent which stops it happening again5. Sale have money to burn and would have set a target of probably around 500k before they were worried, they defended the claim in the hope that Cas would back down under the worry of not guaranteeing a win in court which is exactly what happened. It's quite a regular thing to happen, even car insurance companies play the same trick.Castleford have done exactly the right thing in the short term interests of the club, but they have done the absolute wrong thing in the long term interests on the game. What happens if a RU comes and does the same thing to a championship club who aren't fortunate enough to have 100k to spend on legal fees? There's no legal precedent set, so that player would be able to walk away from the league club knowing he won't be chased