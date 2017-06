on the surface it looks like Sale have admitted liability, but probably some bit of paperwork will absolve them of any guilt, Cas should now persue Solomona, as he, and they (Sale) are in the wrong, again probably won,t as we are RL and should be greatful for any crumbs that fall off the table.

The RL should also seek to maximize as much publicity as possible, so as to make the RU think twice before doing this again, l won,t hold my breath.