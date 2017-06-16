WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas settle Solomona case

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Cas settle Solomona case

 
Post a reply

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:36 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4696
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
£200k is a decent fee.


Yes it is. The club seem pretty happy with it from their statement but didn't Cas Tigers state they were seeking half a million in compensation ?
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:41 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 194
Bit disappointing. But why risk case distracting club towards business end. Probably cost sale less doing this way than paying the high transfer fee castleford wanted end of day. Not a big win.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:44 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1929
Tigerade wrote:
Yes it is. The club seem pretty happy with it from their statement but didn't Cas Tigers state they were seeking half a million in compensation ?


Yes, but this included legal costs should the case go all the way through the legal process.
I would imagine 300k now is not much less in terms of profit than 500k would be if the case had gone all the way through a high court case.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:46 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1929
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Bit disappointing. But why risk case distracting club towards business end. Probably cost sale less doing this way than paying the high transfer fee castleford wanted end of day. Not a big win.


I highly doubt it. Solomona has cost Sale 300k plus their own legal fees.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:19 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2522
Location: advertising my villa
200k plus 100k legal fees so 300k total which is decent. It also cost Sale legal fees too which will be around the Same figure. Cost Sale 400k where we get 200k for a player we aren't really missing at all.

It's more a less been confirmed Hardaker has signed up for 150k from Leeds this week too. I know I would rather have Hardaker and Eden over Solomona for sure.

Re: Cas settle Solomona case

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:21 pm
steadygetyerboots-on Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 965
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
The money is about the right fee for him as an individual I think, but what appears to be missing is the most important thing in my opinion; a public apology from Solomona, Clarke & Sale for the disgraceful way they have conducted themselves throughout.
I personally feel that all rugby league clubs should refuse to work with Clarke again. If his players want to continue playing RL then they have to leave him.
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Barney Stinson, BiltonRobin, Clearwing, ComeOnYouUll, HKRYorkie, jakeyg95, mrpurfect, Neil HFC, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, Salford red all over, sanjunien, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, Towns88, Traffic and 118 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,8931,73876,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
36
- 20GOLD COAST
TV
  
 NOW 
Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
12
- 6ST. HELENS
  
Half Time
 NOW 
Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
22
- 0FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
Half Time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM