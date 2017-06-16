WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas settle Solomona case

For a fee in excess of 200k. Sale, Solomona and Clarke will also cover all Cas' legal fees.
It seems Solomona and Sale were stupid enough to sign a contract whilst he was still actually playing for Castleford. Makes a mockery of Sale's claims they did nothing wrong and believed Solomona to be a free agent!

I'd hope with this now over the RFL will do the right thing and ban Andy Clarke from being able to represent RL players.

Well done Cas! Win the 3 trophies and you can claim to be the first team to win the quadruple.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

