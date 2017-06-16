For a fee in excess of 200k. Sale, Solomona and Clarke will also cover all Cas' legal fees.
It seems Solomona and Sale were stupid enough to sign a contract whilst he was still actually playing for Castleford. Makes a mockery of Sale's claims they did nothing wrong and believed Solomona to be a free agent!
https://www.castlefordtigers.com/mobile ... hp?id=5528
