Steve0 wrote:

The way the premier league is structured, mid table teams have nothing to play for yet it doesn't affect the leagues tv deals, exposure, crowds etc...stick with what we've got and focus on how we can get the fans back and negotiate a better tv deal for the clubs!



This season has produced one of the most entertaining leagues yet with still so much to play for...Huddersfield finding form and making a late push up the league, the battle for 8th between Catalan, Warrington etc...a potential million pound game between two French sides, seeing if last years relegated side bounces straight back, the battle for the top 4...seeing if Cas can go all the way and whether Salford can maintain the chase on them. There are very few teams who don't have anything to play for. If teams do get cast adrift at the bottom of the super 8s, those teams should be grateful theyve avoided relegation and use those games to test combinations , blood youngsters, have offers on tickets to get fans in etc.