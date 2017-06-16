WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Resetting points after round 23

Should points reset to 0 for the Super 8's after round 23

No keep the current super 8's format
14
74%
Yes reset all clubs points to 0
5
26%
 
Total votes : 19

Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:15 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield


Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 852
I thought this topic deserved a poll, to gauge fans view on the proposal, to reset all clubs points to 0 in the Super 8's from 2018.

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:18 pm
Cokey



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2648
Location: LEYTH
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I thought this topic deserved a poll, to gauge fans view on the proposal, to reset all clubs points to 0 in the Super 8's from 2018.


The trouble is,neither option is any good.
Image Image Image

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:35 pm
Bullseye



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26798
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Ludicrous idea.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:51 pm
jakeyg95


Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 477
Literally one of the stupidest ideas I've ever heard and could genuinely make me consider why I even bother going to watch.

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:07 pm
PrinterThe


Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 379
Stupid idea. If 7th/8th are too far off 4th then tough, you've had plenty of chance. Nothing stopping those teams outside the current top 5 closing the gap on them between now and the Super 8's except themselves.

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:16 pm
wire-flyer
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 54
I don't want to vote for either :lol:

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:39 pm
wakeyrule



Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1267
Call the season over after round 23, replace the tin-pot LLS with a proper trophy and bring back the BBC 'Floodlit' knock-out trophy after the seasons over.

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:05 pm
wire-flyer
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 54
wakeyrule wrote:
Call the season over after round 23, replace the tin-pot LLS with a proper trophy and bring back the BBC 'Floodlit' knock-out trophy after the seasons over.


Something like that yes :CHEERS:

