Should points reset to 0 for the Super 8's after round 23

No keep the current super 8's format
10
77%
Yes reset all clubs points to 0
3
23%
 
Total votes : 13

Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:15 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 851
I thought this topic deserved a poll, to gauge fans view on the proposal, to reset all clubs points to 0 in the Super 8's from 2018.

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:18 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2646
Location: LEYTH
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I thought this topic deserved a poll, to gauge fans view on the proposal, to reset all clubs points to 0 in the Super 8's from 2018.


The trouble is,neither option is any good.
Image Image Image

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:35 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26797
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Ludicrous idea.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:51 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 477
Literally one of the stupidest ideas I've ever heard and could genuinely make me consider why I even bother going to watch.

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:07 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 378
Stupid idea. If 7th/8th are too far off 4th then tough, you've had plenty of chance. Nothing stopping those teams outside the current top 5 closing the gap on them between now and the Super 8's except themselves.

Re: Resetting points after round 23

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:16 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 52
I don't want to vote for either :lol:

Users browsing this forum: barton baird, Bearded, BESTY, BiltonRobin, Clearwing, JEAN CAPDOUZE, King Street Cat, LeythIg, PrinterThe, proper-shaped-balls, rollin thunder, Roy Haggerty, shadrack, Smith's Brolly, wire-flyer, Wytchfynder General and 123 guests

