Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:29 am
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2343
won't be easy this week as they pushed HKR all the way last Sunday.Wilkinson and Murray on DR again. Oldham 16 Fax 22

Re: Next up Oldham

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:16 pm
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 337
After seeing the 19 and seeing the dual reg

36-12 to fax

Re: Next up Oldham

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:09 pm
Fax4Life User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5772
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
We need to kick on from that great win last week and keep our season alive, come on lads focus and play like last Sunday and we should be okay but we must not assume we have won before we go out on the pitch.
See you there.

Re: Next up Oldham

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:29 pm
Pellon Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 354
Fax by 22 :thumb:

Re: Next up Oldham

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:16 am
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3065
Location: Fax Vegas
If we continue as last week then Fax by 18, time to put pressure on Fev as they have a tough run coming up.

Re: Next up Oldham

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:41 pm
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1718
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
We can do it London beat Toulouse 36-16 build pressure

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, dazednconfused, Hudd-Shay and 50 guests

