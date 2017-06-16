WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Huddersfield Giants v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:30 am
GAME ON : Huddersfield Giants v St. Helens - 20:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:20 pm
Huddersfield are going well now. 3rd best team on current form.

Awful year for Saints, they don't even have injuries to blame either.

Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:33 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Huddersfield are going well now. 3rd best team on current form.

Awful year for Saints, they don't even have injuries to blame either.



or Cunningham.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:37 pm
My old man had Huddersfield down to not lose a game for the rest of the regular season after their narrow defeat to us (Wakefield) three weeks ago. 3 from 3 so far.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:47 pm
And we were unlucky to lose that too tbh

Giants are looking like the 2013 vintage currently, some real steel in them and self belief at last
Hope to Wigan next week is massive in the context of top 8 middle 8

Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:50 pm
bad night for wire and catalan! 5 games remaining to get out of the bottom 4 and they play each other next! whoever loses that game can kiss goodbye to a top 8 spot imo

warrington catalan

catalan home wire away
wakey away leigh home
leigh home wigan home
wigan away saints away
widnes home cas home


cant see catalan escaping the bottom 4 even if they beat wire!

Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:06 am
number 6 wrote:
bad night for wire and catalan! 5 games remaining to get out of the bottom 4 and they play each other next! whoever loses that game can kiss goodbye to a top 8 spot imo

warrington catalan

catalan home wire away
wakey away leigh home
leigh home wigan home
wigan away saints away
widnes home cas home


cant see catalan escaping the bottom 4 even if they beat wire!



Also Giants have home games vs Wigan (struggling atm) / Leigh / Widnes.

Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:11 am
Made hard work of it a bit last night, Saints are an awful side and how Smith is regarded as a SL half back i'll never know, he was awful last night and looked disinterested, surely Saints have a half back in their academy that can be more use than Smith?

Thought the young lad Grace stood up well even though we sent Big Seb running at him a couple of times, but not many forwards have managed to stop him yet this year either.

Think Percival could be in a spot of bother with his attempted jaw breaker on Kruise, we will see.
