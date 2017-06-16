Made hard work of it a bit last night, Saints are an awful side and how Smith is regarded as a SL half back i'll never know, he was awful last night and looked disinterested, surely Saints have a half back in their academy that can be more use than Smith?



Thought the young lad Grace stood up well even though we sent Big Seb running at him a couple of times, but not many forwards have managed to stop him yet this year either.



Think Percival could be in a spot of bother with his attempted jaw breaker on Kruise, we will see.