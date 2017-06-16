|
Nice post Sale Slim.
It's nice to see our teams at the top. Both have had troubled times in recent years and it's great for the long suffering fans to see the Rugby both teams are serving up.
Good luck in the semi.
bellycouldtackle wrote:
A massive thank you to all the players,coaching staff and diretors for this season so far. It has been great watching this team, they have jelled into a committed and determined unit, they have played some very good Rugby and have scored some breathtaking tries. I know that have giving 100 % for the club and the fans. Rightly so, before a ball was kicked we were a bottom two side, they have dumfounded the pundits, RL watching public and me. It has been a joy to behold.
To see some of last nights comments on social media from some Wakefield fans it just quite staggering and sadly confirms that we do undoubtely have some of the dumbest fans in the world. Firstly Salford are an excellent team and last night they were at strength and played very very well, credit to them. Yes we were lacking players but some of our lads, namely Walker and Gibson stuck their hands up to play when they should never have been on a Rugby pitch. We were disrupted by late pull outs, Kirmond, BJB and Topou : not ideal. We looked tired, yes a few players just had one of those games. It was just a game to far for our forwards who apart from Huby and Anakin just could not match Salfords aggression. My only criticism was that we did not react to Salfords very impressive line speed, we simply kept passing the ball so that the ball reciever was getting hit on the gain line, we should have started scooting from dummy half 4 or 5 times in a set to put some doubt in the Salford defensive line. MCB and Huby had great games
We are in the top 8,we will have a few weeks of players out, then lets enjoy the top 8 and give this team our well deserved support.
I agree with most of what you say. The problem is, they way we have played means they have set a certain standard of performance, so then it's slightly disappointing when we drop below that for whatever reason! Of course you simply can't keep performing at a high level all the time, we still haven't conceded 40 points yet, and there's probably only Cas, Salford and maybe us who haven't, Leeds, Hull and plenty more so called 'big' teams have, so a massive pat on the back to all concerned for the improved defensive efforts. However......
just a couple of things for me, recently I think we have looked a bit blunt in attack, we are relying too much on opposition errors to score tries, I think now we are seeing the true value of Miller now that he's missing. Williams kind of flatters to deceive a bit for me, much as I like Finn, I think he struggles a bit with no pace next to him, and maybe next year being a year older, he won't play in as many games consecutively, therefore it's crucial we get the right half to go with Miller, whoever that is. But overall, considering where we were just 2 years ago, it's been a pretty remarkable turnaround, and hopefully with bodies back, we can definitely improve on last season's position, which is all you can ask for really.
Wildmoggy wrote:
I agree with most of what you say. The problem is, they way we have played means they have set a certain standard of performance, so then it's slightly disappointing when we drop below that for whatever reason! Of course you simply can't keep performing at a high level all the time, we still haven't conceded 40 points yet, and there's probably only Cas, Salford and maybe us who haven't, Leeds, Hull and plenty more so called 'big' teams have, so a massive pat on the back to all concerned for the improved defensive efforts. However......
just a couple of things for me, recently I think we have looked a bit blunt in attack, we are relying too much on opposition errors to score tries, I think now we are seeing the true value of Miller now that he's missing. Williams kind of flatters to deceive a bit for me, much as I like Finn, I think he struggles a bit with no pace next to him, and maybe next year being a year older, he won't play in as many games consecutively, therefore it's crucial we get the right half to go with Miller, whoever that is. But overall, considering where we were just 2 years ago, it's been a pretty remarkable turnaround, and hopefully with bodies back, we can definitely improve on last season's position, which is all you can ask for really.
We conceded 42 at Cas but numerous times this season when games looked like they were getting away from us and a big score was looming (unlike previous seasons), the team found a way to respond and either win the game or limit the damage.
After some of the barren years we have had to endure, anyone bagging the team or individuals after one disappointing performance (albeit understandable with the injuries and number of games in a short space of time) needs to give their head a shake
Tricky2309 wrote:
We conceded 42 at Cas but numerous times this season when games looked like they were getting away from us and a big score was looming (unlike previous seasons), the team found a way to respond and either win the game or limit the damage.
After some of the barren years we have had to endure, anyone bagging the team or individuals after one disappointing performance (albeit understandable with the injuries and number of games in a short space of time) needs to give their head a shake
Oooops so we did!! I had it in my mind it was 38 for some reason, oh well once over 40 it still a pretty good effort.
Wildmoggy wrote:
Oooops so we did!! I had it in my mind it was 38 for some reason, oh well once over 40 it still a pretty good effort.
Compared to previous seasons,definitely!
After 15 minutes I thought we were going to get a good hiding. After the bombs we didn't defuse against Leeds is is no surprise that Salford continued with the same approach.
So we have a few days to practice catching the high ball because Snyed and anyone who even thinks the can kick will be lofting them up.
Not having a go at BJB but if he can defuse bombs, he only needs half a yard of open space. Then they will all have to go back scoring the hard way.
Mr Bliss wrote:
So we have a few days to practice catching the high ball because Snyed and anyone who even thinks the can kick will be lofting them up.
Strange how Finn can't do it then?
