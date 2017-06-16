A massive thank you to all the players,coaching staff and diretors for this season so far. It has been great watching this team, they have jelled into a committed and determined unit, they have played some very good Rugby and have scored some breathtaking tries. I know that have giving 100 % for the club and the fans. Rightly so, before a ball was kicked we were a bottom two side, they have dumfounded the pundits, RL watching public and me. It has been a joy to behold.

To see some of last nights comments on social media from some Wakefield fans it just quite staggering and sadly confirms that we do undoubtely have some of the dumbest fans in the world. Firstly Salford are an excellent team and last night they were at strength and played very very well, credit to them. Yes we were lacking players but some of our lads, namely Walker and Gibson stuck their hands up to play when they should never have been on a Rugby pitch. We were disrupted by late pull outs, Kirmond, BJB and Topou : not ideal. We looked tired, yes a few players just had one of those games. It was just a game to far for our forwards who apart from Huby and Anakin just could not match Salfords aggression. My only criticism was that we did not react to Salfords very impressive line speed, we simply kept passing the ball so that the ball reciever was getting hit on the gain line, we should have started scooting from dummy half 4 or 5 times in a set to put some doubt in the Salford defensive line. MCB and Huby had great games

We are in the top 8,we will have a few weeks of players out, then lets enjoy the top 8 and give this team our well deserved support.