BOJ042 wrote: my worry is will we get another win in the next 5 to secure our super league status with all the injuries we have? will Warrington win the next 5? they seem to have a full squad at moment

See you are back promoting your doom and gloom after a defeat, we have 3 home games and 2 away we have competed well at home loding some by the odd point I expect us to win 3 of the last 5.