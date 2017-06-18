BOJ042 wrote:
my worry is will we get another win in the next 5 to secure our super league status with all the injuries we have? will Warrington win the next 5? they seem to have a full squad at moment
Warrington have a full squad, are you taking the Michael?
Missing against Wigan on Saturday were: Russell, Evans, T King, Livett, Brown, Hill, Crosby, Westwood and Currie.
