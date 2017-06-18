|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
|
It's not that long since certain posters on here were bagging Reece Lyne and look how he's come on this season
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:17 am
|
|
Lyne as always had speed which helps
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:25 am
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
|
Yes but, he WAS in a similar situation to where Crowther is at the moment, the potential was always there, it just hadn't risen to the surface, yet
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 12:12 pm
|
|
Given a chance I believe Jordan is good enough for SL, but I would say that. I'm not that naive enough to not know when he's had a poor game, but to single him out by name when 20 nil down and the game gone away from us is pathetic. Regarding being at fault for a try, he was one on one with a prop on fire in SL 2yards out and did what he possibly could and yes I've watched it back. Jordan thinks he should have done better,his exact words were, " l have standards ". If he doesn't fit in at Wakey I'm sure other SL clubs may want to give him a chance.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:04 pm
|
|
Big lads mate wrote:
Given a chance I believe Jordan is good enough for SL, but I would say that. I'm not that naive enough to not know when he's had a poor game, but to single him out by name when 20 nil down and the game gone away from us is pathetic. Regarding being at fault for a try, he was one on one with a prop on fire in SL 2yards out and did what he possibly could and yes I've watched it back. Jordan thinks he should have done better,his exact words were, " l have standards ". If he doesn't fit in at Wakey I'm sure other SL clubs may want to give him a chance.
Hope he gets more game time and stays with his hometown club, Wakefield. To come onto the field when we were completely out of the game and critisise him for his efforts is totally unfair to him. There were 17 players on Thursday night not just one.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:51 pm
|
|
Someone has mentioned that Anthony Walker was loaned out for the season, so we could sign Adam Walker from Saints.
Nobody in their right mind would have guessed that Adam Walker would get injured in his first game.
So do the club loan out Jordan or Anthony?
The coaching staff must think that Jordan offers more to the club and to the team long term.
If Anthony Walker rips it up at Rochdale, all well and good but if he doesn't, he'll probably sign there or elsewhere permanently.
Andy Ellis is now at York!
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 2:20 pm
|
|
chissitt wrote:
Not sure what honesty has to do with it, he voiced his opinion on Walker being allowed to leave and unfortunately made the mistake of comparing him with a junior player, not very bright thing to do but never the less it's his opinion, which in the great scheme of things is trumped by your opinion, and fwiw I don't recall seeing in the opening post anything concerning Batchelor.
So by your own admission he probably isn't SL standard and a very generous decision of yours to award him a point, baring in mind that was his original point, It would be interesting to know who these loads' of coaches are, excluding those on here, but once again playing to your rules where only your opinion counts you award yourself another point, well done.
You have criticised the OP for comparing Walker with Crowther then go on to compare Crowther with Batchelor, who you then for some reason go on to call him a freak bet his mum and dad will love that, guess what another made up point for you, seeing as said before the OP never mentioned him.
Once again that's very generous of you to call it a draw after admitting it's his perogative to have an opinion even though his is wrong and yours of course is spot on.
Popular opinion on here would judge him as being wrong with his OP myself included, I'm sorry but the only person on here what's made a poor attempt to justify him having an unreasonable opinion.
You really don't like it when somebody does a you - do you
As I say a staggering lack of honesty - people really don't see in themselves what they so readily see in others - you just don't get it do you - you're no more of a wise man than I am -it's all opinion and sometimes we get lucky.
Oh, and please lord stop the broken up quotes stuff, have you just discovered it or something? Makes you look like Smokey TA and you're not, nobody wants that.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:35 pm
|
|
Because of work and traveling distance I only get to see games either on Sky or on Trinity TV. My observations / opinions on this topic are,
Anthony Walker never looked like a Super League player of any stature and was never going to get regular game time.
Jordan Crowther may not be at the consistent level yet, but that is not a reason to pick him out for the loss, or to compare him to Batchelor. Batchelor is a once in a generation player.
The reason we lost is down to the lack of bodies. Pure and simple.
Whether young Jordan makes it only time will tell. From what I have seen of him so far there is nothing to suggest he won't make it. When watching the games he has been involved in, the only criticism (more of an observation) I would have is that sometimes he is guilty of trying to hard. As he matures and finds his style and more importantly his place in the team he'll become a good one. If you are expecting a world beater, you will be disappointed, but if you are looking for a player who will do small things properly for the good of the team well then you'll be a happy supporter.
Like I said this is just my opinion. The OP might be right, but I can't see it.
|
